Legon Cities, Berekum Chelsea draw 1-1 on Match Day 1

The game did not produce a winner

It was an exciting game between Legon Cities and Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, November 14.

Despite the intensity of the game, football fanatics expected a winner but that did not happen.



The Blues thought they would emerge victorious when they were awarded a penalty in the 17th minute of the game and Captain Stephen Amankona scored.



But 14 minutes later, they will go on and bury their faces in their palm as Legon Cities’ Baba Rahman got fouled in the penalty box for the referee’s whistle.



He pointed directly to the spot as, for him, it was clear as day!



Attuquaye stepped up, kicked the ball and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way.



They were level.

In the second-half, Matthew Anim Cudjoe was brought on to make his Legon Cities debut.



He dazzled as usual but it was not enough for the Bibires had a strong defence.



Berekum Chelsea try as they may to take the lead again but Goalkeeper Fatau Dauda was in no mood to be at the losing side.



The Royals also had some decent chances but failed to score.



Match 1 of Matchweek One ended in a draw.



Legon Cities play Accra Great Olympics next week and Berekum Chelsea welcome Asante Kotoko.