Legon Cities FC coach Bashir Hayford reveal plans for Hearts of Oak clash

Legon Cities FC squad

Legon Cities FC coach, Bashir Hayford has hinted that he might make changes to the team that dew with Karela United in their upcoming game against Accra Hearts of Oak.

Nicknamed the Royals, the team based in Accra has in the last few matches managed to pick up crucial points that have seen them climb out of the relegation zone of the Ghana Premier League.



They will play as a guest to Accra Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium in a match that will serve as a matchday 13 encounter of the ongoing 2020/2021 season.



Building up to the match, Coach Bashir Hayford has said that his team will prepare for the encounter like they did for the game against league leaders Karela United.

"We will prepare well for our next game [Hearts of Oak] as we did against Karela United today."



"We will continue to take it game by game,” said the veteran coach after the draw against Karela on Thursday while adding, “I am still for many changes."



After successively picking vital points, Legon Cities now sits 14th on the Ghana Premier League table with 13 points.