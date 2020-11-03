Legon Cities FC have ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with Aduana Stars over Elvis Opoku

Elvis Opoku is on transfer to Legon Cities

Nouveau-riche side Legon Cities FC have agreed to give Aduana Stars a percentage in onward transfer for Elvis Opoku after literally signing the midfielder on a free deal, according to media reports.

The Royals flexed their financial muscles on transfer deadline day with the acquisition of some marquee signings such as Asamoah Gyan and Elvis Opoku ahead of the start of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



Opoku joined the club on a two-year deal from Aduana Stars on transfer deadline day.



The 27-year-old left the Fire Boys with a month left on his contract after refusing to extend the deal.



Legon Cities, however, paid Gh¢50,000 to Aduana Stars as compensation before finalizing the deal.



According to reports, the two clubs agreed that Aduana will receive a percentage in onwards transfer fee.

On a personal level, the player pocketed Gh¢60,000 as an enticement fee and Gh¢5,000 as transportation.



Opoku will receive a monthly salary of Gh¢3,000 and a rented apartment worth Gh¢500 a month.



The midfielder was a key performer for the 'Ogya' lads for the past seasons which landed him a three-year contract extension in 2017.



He featured 14 times for Aduana Stars in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season which was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.