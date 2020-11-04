Legon Cities FC sacked 21 players to bring in top players - Fatau Dauda

Legon Cities FC captain, Fatau Dauda has revealed that the club sacked over 20 players in the off-season to make way for new arrivals.

Rebranded from Wa All Stars to Legon Cities FC last year, the club competed in the Ghana Premier League but struggled to rock shoulders with the top-flight clubs.



Ahead of the start of the 2020/2021 football season, the club has secured the services of experienced and quality players to bolster their squad.



According to Fatau Dauda who is the first choice goalkeeper of the capital-based club, about 21 players were sacked before the new additions were brought in.

"The management sacked about 21 players and we were not happy but they told us they are going to bring better once to replace them and that is what they have done, we appreciate what they have done and we thank them", the goalkeeper told Ashh FM in an interview on Tuesday.



He continued, "The inclusion of the new player will help us to improve our performance and do well this season".



Notable among the new players that have been signed include Asamoah Gyan, Baba Mahama, Jonah Attuaquaye, Ali Braimah Foster, Nicholas Gyan, and Micheal Ampadu.