Legon Cities FC sets the pace as they start testing players for coronavirus

Ghana Premier League side, Legon Cities FC, has set the pace in the country after becoming the first club to start testing its players for the coronavirus.

Just like every other country in the world, Ghana is faced with a global pandemic and continues in its fight against curbing the spread of the deadly disease.



This week, Legon Cities FC, formerly known as Wa All Stars paid to have all their players to be tested for the Coronavirus.



The move is the club's way of ensuring that their players are safe from the virus as they await the return of the sport in the country.

According to Board Member of the club, Fred Agbenyo who confirmed the news to Atinka FM, they hope the government assists the clubs financially to have their players tested.



The Management of Legon Cities FC paid $80 for each player to have the entire playing body tested.

