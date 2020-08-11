Sports News

Legon Cities FC will be transformed into a giant in Africa - John Paintsil

Paintsil is a management member of Legon Cities FC

Ex-Ghana defender John Paintsil who is now a management member of Legon Cities FC has revealed grand plans to make the Ghana Premier League side an elite club in Africa.

Paintsil disclosed Legon Cities are set to establish a stadium and a special training facility to develop players to excel in both domestic and international competitions.



Also, the club's management are putting measures in place to establish a club house to accommodate their players and officials.



Paintsil made the revelations during an interview with Graphic Sports Online.



The construction of these facilities falls under Legon Cities' five-year development plan aiming at transforming club into one of the most attractive teams on the continent.



"We have a mission to be one of the top three teams after each league in Ghana and also become one of the top five teams in Africa. This is part of our five-year development plan," Paintsil said.



"There is a projected action plan to construct our own stadium to add value to the club.

"We are also establishing our own training facilities, and hostels to accommodate our players to motivate them to excel."



The former West Ham United and Fulham FC defender said Legon Cities have established an academy where young footballers will be groomed into World class talents.



"We also want to groom many of our young players to play actively for the various national teams in Ghana and at the international level.



"We have now started a football academy to develop our young and talented footballers to enable them to play prominently locally as well as for clubs in Europe and beyond,"



The former Black Stars right-back believes all these projects will be completed in the next five years which will see Legon Cities transformed into a force in African football.



"Within the five-year period, we should be able to complete all these laudable projects to transform Legon Cities to be one of the most attractive and successful football clubs in Africa."

