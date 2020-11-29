Legon Cities, Medeama share spoils

Legon Cities and Medeama SC played in GPL week 3 fixture

The match-day three encounters of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League between Legon Cities and Medeama ended in a fascinating goalless draw game played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday night.

Medeama started the game on the front foot controlling the tempo.



The home side despite their slow start nearly took the lead in the early minutes but Nathaniel Akwah's superbly struck free-kick was tipped off the crossbar by Medeama goalie Eric Ofori Antwi.



Midway through the first half saw some good exchanges from the good with some end to end action.



Medeama nearly took the lead on the 26th-minute mark with a wonderful free-kick from Eric Kwakwa but the crossbar spared the blushed of Legon Cities goalkeeper Fatawu Dauda.



Medeama were largely the dominate team in the first half and could take the lead on the 33rd-minute mark but the post once again came to the rescue of the home side.



The first half ended scoreless.

Legon Cities who were desperate to search for their first win of the season started the second half with more attacking intent.



Baba Mahama came close in giving the home side the lead but his well struck shot was saved by Medeama goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi.



The home team were certainly on the front foot in the second half and put the Medeama defence under intense pressure.



Black Stars all-time goal scorer Asamoah Gyan finally made his debut Legon Cities as he looks to help them edge past their opponents.



The game suddenly sprung to life with some end to end actions at both ends on the field with Legon Cities looking very dangerous especially with the introduction of Gyan.



But they lacked the cutting edge and shared the points with the away side.