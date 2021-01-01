Legon Cities: We hope hard work in training pays off against Liberty–Bashir Hayford

Head coach of Legon Cities Football Club, Bashir Hayford, says the Royals are hoping the hard work in training pays off in their league game against Liberty Professionals.

The Scientific Soccer Lads will host the bottom-placed club at the Dansoman Carl Reindorf Park on Sunday in match week seven of the Ghana Premier League.



Hayford, who took charge of the club after the firing of Goran Barjaktarevic, admits Liberty are a tough opposition to play away from home, but they have prepped well for the game after the break.



“We have worked very hard in training and we hope it will pay off,” he told the club’s website.



“We know that Liberty Professionals are a tough side and they will come at us, but we have prepared well for that task. We hope that the day will be for us.”

The Ghana Premier League winner, with Kotoko and Ashgold, explains he’s converting midfielders into attackers to solve the club’s lack of goals from open play so far this season.



“I am trying to convert some midfielders into strikers and also give the midfielders the freedom to shoot from behind the strikers.



“We don’t want to rely on our strikers only for goals, so that will be the plan going forward. So far so good and I think they are picking up gradually.



“I hope we will score goals from open play and not that from penalties.”