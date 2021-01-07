Legon Cities announce ticket prices for WAFA clash

Thu, 7 Jan 2021 Source: footballmadeinghana.com
Ghana Premier League side, Legon Cities have released ticket prices for their league opener against WAFA on Friday, January 8, 2021.
The Royals are chasing after their first win of the season when they host the free-scoring Academy boys at the Accra Sports Stadium.
The game is scheduled for a 6 pm kick-off.
Legon Cities took to their official Twitter page to announce the ticket prices for their game against WAFA.
See their post below:
We look forward to your august company on Friday.#TheRoyals #WeDeliver #BringBackTheLove #BringBackTheLove #GhanaPremierLeague pic.twitter.com/kz81QpqlXw— Legon Cities FC (@LegonCitiesFC) January 6, 2021
