Legon Cities appoint Bashir Hayford as new head coach

Coach Bashir Hayford

Legon Cities FC have announced the appointment of Bashir Hayford as the club's new head coach with immediate effect.

The experienced trainer will handle the Royals until the end of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



Hayford is replacing Bosnian gaffer Goran Barjaktarevic who was sacked few days after losing 3-0 to Great Olympics in the Ghana league.



The former Black Queens coach has been unattached since February 2020 after leaving his position as the head coach of the Somalia national team.

Hayford has won the Ghana Premier League two times with Asante Kotoko in the 2007/2008 campaign and with AshantiGold SC in the 2014/2015 season.



He has also handled clubs like Heart of Lions, Power FC, Medeama SC and Ebusua Dwarfs all in the Ghanaian top-flight.