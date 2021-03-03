Legon Cities battle Hearts of Oak for former Inter Allies goal poacher Victorien Adebayor

Former Inter Allies striker Victorien Adebayor

Legon Cities and Hearts of Oak are in a hot battle for former Inter Allies forward Victorien Adebayor, multiple media reports indicate.

The Nigerien International is reportedly on his way back to Ghana months after moving to Denmark to join HB Koge.



Adebayor is said to have had a fallout with the Danish Club who are unwilling to maintain their relationship with the forward.



Both Cities and Hearts of Oak are said to have expressed interest as they open talks with the player’s representatives.

The 24-year-old was a huge figure in the domestic top flight after netting 23 goals in 27 games for Inter Allies during his two-year stint with the Club.



He was the top scorer in the truncated League last season.