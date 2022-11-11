Legon Cities beat 2-0 Great Olympics at El-Wak Sports Stadium

Legon Cities

Legon Cities FC recorded a crucial win over Great Olympics on Friday afternoon to amass three crucial points.

The Royals hosted the Dade boys at the El-Wak Sports Stadium on Friday afternoon and managed a 2-0 win over the visitors.



Legon Cities opened the scoring in the 42nd-minute mark through Michel Otou who scored from the spot.



After the break, Mohammed Suleman scored in the 60th minute to double Legon Cities lead in the much-anticipated clash.



The defeat means Great Olympics unbeaten run in the ongoing domestic top flight has come to an end.

Before the game, the Accra-based club had recorded three wins and two draws.



Despite the defeat, Great Olympics are still in the top four, they sit 3rd position with 11 points.



Meanwhile, Legon Cities have climbed to the 5th position on the league log with 10 points.



