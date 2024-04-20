Legon Cities beat Hearts of Oak 2-0 in matchday 27 of GPL

Legon Cities

Legon Cities FC delivered a stunning performance on Saturday, April 20, 2024 securing a vital victory over Hearts of Oak in their matchday 27 encounter, thanks to a brace from Albert Yeboah.

After suffering three consecutive defeats, Hearts of Oak had shown resilience with a comeback win against Karela United in their previous fixture. However, their hopes were dashed by Legon Cities' determined display.



The game started with both teams showcasing determination, but neither managed to break the deadlock in the first half. However, Legon Cities came out firing after halftime, with Albert Yeboah opening the scoring in the 50th minute and adding another goal just 11 minutes later to seal a 2-0 win for his side.



The victory sees Legon Cities climb to 11th place on the table, while Hearts of Oak now sit in 10th position.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko's struggles continue as they dropped further to 12th place ahead of their upcoming game against league leaders FC Samartex on Sunday.



For Legon Cities, the win comes as a relief after a draw with Samartex and a loss to Medeama SC. They will be eager to maintain their newfound momentum when they face Berekum Chelsea in their next fixture on April 26, 2024, in matchday 28 action.