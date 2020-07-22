Sports News

Legon Cities board chair donates to psychiatric hospital, orphanage

Board Chairman of Ghana’s premier league side Legon Cities, Richard K. Atikpo

Board Chairman of Ghana’s premier league side Legon Cities, Richard K. Atikpo, has donated items worth thousands of cedis to the Rising Star and Potters Village Orphanage at Dodowa and the Accra Psychiatric Hospital in Accra on the occasion of his birthday last Friday.

Mr Atikpo, who is also the Board Chair of Lemla Group which includes Legon Cities FC, Gulf Energy, Lemla Energy and others, donated items including bags of rice, cartons of Milo, milk, oil, biscuits, beverages, student mattresses and cash.



Presenting the items, General Manager of the Group, Martin Agboyo, said that the donation was an act by the Board Chair to support the vulnerable and to give back to society in these very difficult times of COVID-19 as well as enabling the children realise their potential in future.



He pledged to support young football talents within the institutions to develop their full potentials as well as refurbish the Potters Village Orphanage.

Heads of the three institutions who received the items, expressed gratitude to the Group and pledged to use the items for the benefit of the children and inmates at the hospital.



They also made passionate appeal to the Group to further strengthen its support to the orphanages and the hospital at large.



Mr Agboyo (second right) with support from Communications Director for Legon Cities, Kwame Dwomoh Agyemang (right) presenting items to one of the institutions

