Legon Cities captain Fatau Dauda ties the knot with Faila Alhassan

Dauda is a member of the Black Stars squad that played at the FIFA World Cup in Brazil

Ghana international goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has wedded Faila Alhassan at Tema Community 1 site 2 on Sunday, 21 March 2021.

Dauda, a member of the Black Stars squad that played at the FIFA World Cup in Brazil returned to the domestic top-flight league after spells with Nigerian outfit Eyimba.



The former Ashantigold goalie was the safer pair of hands for Ghana at the 2013 and 2014 World Cup and African Cup respectively.



He is currently plying his trade with Legon Cities and is the captain of the Royals.

He also had a short spell with Orlando Pirates in South Africa and also with Chippa United in the PSL.



