Legon Cities celebrate Xmas with Potters House Orphanage

The team presented provisions and foods worth thousands of cedis to support the Orphanage

As part of activities to celebrate this year’s yuletide, officials of Legon Cities Football Club visited the Potters House Orphanage at Dodowa to make merry with them.

The officials which included General Manager Martin Agboyo, Administrative Manager Kwabena Asenso, Communications Director Kwame Dwomoh-Agyemang and IT Manager Richard Dassah presented provisions and foods worth thousands of cedis to support the Orphanage.



Management of the Orphanage home expressed their heartfelt appreciation to the team and thanked them for their support in the year under review.



This is the third time this year that the Club and its subsidiaries which include Gulf Energy and Lemla Petroleum have visited the organisation to provide some support to them.

Communications Director for the club Kwame Dwomoh-Agyemang expressed their joy in spending quality time with the kids and promised to support them as the years go by.



“This is the third time we have been here this year. We took to this organisation the first time we visited which has compelled us to come here again. We provided some foods and some provisions on our first visit and rehabilitated some parts of the dormitories on our second visit. We hope to do more and give back to the community who have taken a keen interest in our brand.”



Legon Cities compete in the Ghana Premier League and they are hopeful of competing strongly and winning laurels in the Ghanaian football space and beyond.