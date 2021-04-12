Legon Cities coach Bashir Hayford eyes a win ahead Medeama game

Legon Cities new coach, Bashiru Hayford

Legon Cities coach Bashir Hayford has turned his attention to Medeama after silencing "noisy neighbours" Great Olympics 2-0 on Sunday, April 11, 2021.

The Royals continue their push to avoid the drop after the resounded success against the Wonder Club.



They are back on the road to familiar territory for the gaffer Bashir Hayford who spent some time in Tarkwa.



And he is eyeing Medeaama's downfall at the Akoon Community Park.

"Fantastic victory for the team today [Sunday]. We showed hunger and determination to win. I am so happy for the boys," Coach Bashir Hayford said after their win.



"We need to keep up the momentum and grab few wins then hopefully climb up the table. Attention turns to the next game right away"