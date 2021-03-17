Legon Cities coach Bashir Hayford take positives from defeat to Black Stars in friendly

Legon Cities Coach, Bashir Hayford

The head coach for Legon Cities FC, Bashir Hayford has indicated that he has taken a lot of positives from the team’s encounter against the Black Stars after being on the losing side.

The Royals on Wednesday afternoon hosted the Ghana national team at the Accra Sports Stadium in a friendly encounter as the Stars prepare for the upcoming qualifying matches to next year’s AFCON tournament in Cameroon.



At the end of a very good contest behind closed doors, goals from striker Kwame Opoku, and midfielders Mubarak Wakaso and Moro Salifu powered Ghana to a 3-1 win while Asamoah Gyan netted the only consolation for Legon Cities FC.



Speaking in a post-match interview, coach for the losers, Bashir Hayford has noted that the test will help his team continue to work hard for the start of the second round of the Ghana Premier League.

“This was a very good test for us. We have a lot of positives to take from the game. We will continue to work and be ready for the start of the second round. Asamoah Gyan showed his class as usual,” the Legon Cities FC coach said.



Today’s goal is the first from Asamoah Gyan since making that sensational switch to Legon Cities FC.



He will hope to stay fit to help the team avoid relegation at the end of the Ghana Premier League season.