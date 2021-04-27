Legon Cities coach Bashiru Hayford reveals 'crucial' role played by Asamoah Gyan

Legon Cities striker, Asamoah Gyan

Legon Cities coach, Bashiru Hayford says legendary Ghana forward Asamoah Gyan plays a 'leading role' at the clubs despite missing several games.

The 34-year-old returned to action in the 1-1 draw against Dreams FC over the weekend, replacing Victorien Adebayor in the 83rd minute.



According to the gaffer, Asamoah Gyan inspires the team with his morale-boosting talks.



“Gyan is gradually coming back and honestly, he was off for one year because during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic he was not playing which has made him slow," said Bashiru Hayford.

“But you know with Gyan everything about technique and tactics is still there, it is just a matter of getting him fit and we are working on that. We’re managing him for now and he also plays a crucial role in inspiring the boys because he has seen it all and some of the players want to emulate him."



“The players do take instructions from him and you don’t have to joke with a player like that because of his vast experience in football," he noted.