Legon Cities coach hoping for fair officiating in crucial King Faisal clash next weekend

Coach Maxwell Konadu At The Post Match Head coach of Legon Cities FC, Coach Maxwell Konadu (left)

Tue, 30 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Head coach of Legon Cities FC, Coach Maxwell Konadu is confident that his team will beat King Faisal next weekend in the Ghana Premier League.

The tactician is only praying that on the matchday there will be fair officiating for the best team to win.

“We can only hope for fair officiating. We will go out there and enjoy ourselves and play football and try to push and win again. That’s the way forward. We can’t do anything more than to go out there and try to win the game,” Coach Maxwell Konadu said.

He was speaking in a post-match interview on Sunday after Legon Cities FC defeated Hearts of Oak by a goal to nil.

According to the coach, his team played well and deserved the three points.

“To be fair today, we deserved the win. We also had some decent chances but just failed to utilize them. So I think the result is a true reflection of the game,” Coach Maxwell Konadu said.

The match between King Faisal and Legon Cities FC will be played on Saturday, June 3.

