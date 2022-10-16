0
Legon Cities defeat Black Meteors 1-0 in a friendly match

Sun, 16 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

In a friendly match earlier today, Croster Obour's first-half goal handed the Black Meteors a 1-0 defeat against Legon Cities at the Ghanaman Soccer Center.

Ghana's preparations for the 2023 Africa U23 Cup of Nations qualifiers against Mozambique include a friendly match against the betPawa Premier League team.

Ghana will play Mozambique first on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at the Maputo-Estadio Nacional do Zimpeto (Gazon), before hosting them on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the Baba Yara in Kumasi.

The winner of the two legs advances to the next round of the qualifiers and will compete for a spot in the U23 AFCON, which will be held in Morocco in June 2023, against the winner of the game between DR Congo and Algeria in March 2023.

The U23 AFCON final tournament, in which Morocco and eight other countries will play, will serve as a qualifying event for the Paris-hosted 2024 Olympic Games.




