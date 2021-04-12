Legon Cities dispatch Great Olympics

Legon Cities

Legon Cities humbled their city rivals Accra Great Olympics 2-0 in a matchday 19 encounter played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Nicholas Mensah and Jonah Attuquaye were on the scoresheet for Legon Cities as they moved four points above the relegation zone with Great Olympics slipping to second on the league table.



Great Olympics at the start of the match looked well organised and were largely on the front foot as they searched for the opener.



Great Olympics despite their good start couldn't create any clear cut chances and it was the Royals who came close through Victorien Adebayor in the 18th minute but his well-struck free-kick was safely gathered by Olympics goalkeeper Benjamin Asare.



The game was free-flowing with some good display of football from both sides but Great Olympics looked more comfortable in possession but it was Legon Cities who were the more dangerous in attack.



Goalkeeper Asare was the busier of the two goalkeepers in the early stages of the first half and was called into action on the 21st-minute mark but he handled Prosper Donkor's free-kick very calmly.

Gladson Awako who had a quiet opening half-hour nearly struck the Wonder Club in front but his free-kick kick from 25 yards narrowly missed the target.



Great Olympics looked the more likely to get the opener in the late stages of the first half but couldn't capitalize on their half chances.



It was scoreless at the break.



Great Olympics started the second half with some zeal and energy in the first half as they pressed the Legon Cities defence for the opener.



Gladson Awako once again came close in the 54th minute but his curled effort narrowly missed the target.

Legon Cities took the lead in the 60th minute through Nicholas Mensah who headed in from close range after a delightful corner kick from Adebayor.



Great Olympics responded very well with pressure on the Legon Cities defence but the Royals doubled their lead on the 70th minute through a solo effort by Jonah Attuquaye.



Ebenezer Sekyere had a glorious opportunity to get Olympics back in the game but his header from point-blank range was saved by Legon Cites goalkeeper Selorm Komla Honu.



Legon Cities were able to keep their lead intact to secure maximum points.