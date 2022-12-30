Legon Cities draw 1-1 with Karela United in GPL Week 10 encounter

Legon Cities FC

Legon Cities FC needed to rally from behind to earn a point from losing position in the Ghana Premier League on Friday afternoon against Karela United at Sogakope Park.

Cities came from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Karela in a pulsating encounter in the matchday 10 fixture.



Maxwell Konadu needed to make alterations to his starting lineup following the absence of goalkeeper William Essu and skipper Jonah Attuquaye who are currently at camp for the CHAN tournament in Algeria.



Wilfred Komla Honu took the place of the Essu between the sticks while Samuel Armah came in for Attuquaye's place.



Defender Umar Faruk slotted in for Augustine Randolph who is also away with the Ghana home-based national team in Egypt in the Karela starting lineup.

The deadlock of the match was broken in the 36th minute through a sublime finish by midfielder Emmanuel Owusu Boakye after he was beautifully assisted by Faruk.



Cities drew level in the 73rd minute after Abdul Rahman got his second goal of the campaign as Karela's winless run is stretched to five matches in the league.



The Royals move to the 6th place on the standings with the draw whereas Karela sit at the 11th position.