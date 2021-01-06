Legon Cities eyes resurgence against WAFA on Friday

Legon Cities are eyeing victory over WAFA

Basement Boys Legon Cities are determined to end their chain of poor result on Friday night when they host WAFA at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Royals are the only side without a win in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.



They have draw three and lost four after seven matches which leaves them at the foot of the table.



After Tuesday morning's training, the club Tweeted: ''Stepping up for the game against @WAFAcademySC on Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium..Kick-off is 6pm.''



Head coach Bashir Hayford who was appointed last month is under pressure to deliver the required results.



Last season, Legon Cities thumped WAFA 4-1 on a rainy night at the Accra Sports Stadium before the league was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.