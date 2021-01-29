Legon Cities forward David Cudjoe eager for a win against Inter Allies

Legon Cities will face Inter Allies

Legon Cities attacker David Cudjoe has revealed his side’s readiness to beast Inter Allies on Sunday.

The two sides will battle it out at the Accra Sports Stadium in matchday 11 of the Ghana Premier League.



Cudjoe, who hit a brace as the Royals inflicted a 5-2 win against Ashantigold last Friday says his outfit are determined to pick the three maximum points.



According to him, the Royals have set sights on replicating the performance in their last game against their opponents.

“From Day 1, we have determined to win. We are eager to win this match to climb up the table. We want to move to the middle spot,” Cudjoe disclosed.



Legon Cities currently lie 16th on the league table with 9 points.