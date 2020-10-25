Legon Cities gazump giants Kotoko for Matthew Cudjoe

Teenager Mathew Anim Cudjoe

Legon Cities have gazumped Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko for the signing of teenage sensation Matthew Anim Cudjoe.

Legon Cities are expected to announce Cudjoe as their new player in the coming hours.



Ghanaosccernet.com understands that Cudjoe has been signed as part of the deal to bring Asamoah Gyan to the club.



The 16-year-old, who is managed by Gyan's business manager, Samuel Anim Addo, spent last season on loan at Asante Kotoko.



Cudjoe excelled when given the opportunity by coach Maxwell Konadu.

The club was interested in signing him on a permanent deal but failed to table a "good offer" to convince Anim Addo.



The youngster made six appearances for Kotoko and scored one goal.



He is best remembered for his impressive performance off the bench in K0toko's 2-1 win over Hearts of Oak.