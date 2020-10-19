Legon Cities goalkeeper Fatau Dauda set sights on league trophy

Legon Cities FC goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda

Legon Cities FC goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda is buzzing ahead of the commencement of the 2020-21 football season, claiming that his side stand a chance to annex the league title.

The veteran Ghanaian goalkeeper was recruited last season to join the Accra-based premier league outfit as part of their plan to make a major impact in what was their first full season under their current brand name.



Formerly known as Wa All Stars, the club went through a change in ownership with the new mega rich owner, pumping in the needed investment to beef up the playing body and the technical team.



They however got off to a poor start as their new setup put up middling performances. The club was battling for survival until they heaved a sigh of relief following the cancellation of the season due to the CoronaVirus pandemic.



With the new season set to start, Dauda, a one time premier league winner with AshantiGold FC, remains one of the key and most experienced players of Legon Cities.



Nicknamed ‘Lion’, the national goalkeeper who kept the post for the Black Stars at the 2014 FIFA World Cup is buoyantly raising the expectations of the followers of the Royals.



In an exclusive interview with FMIG, Dauda unwaveringly declared his side’s preparedness for the upcoming season and his expectations of the team.

‘Every team wants to win the trophy, that’s the aim of every team,’ Dauda told FMIG.



In the last decade as many as five teams (Aduana Stars, Berekum Chelsea, Wa All Stars, AshantiGold FC and Asante Kotoko) have won Ghana’s top flight. This is a clear break off from the normal trend some 30 years ago when it was only three teams comprising Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko and Obuasi Goldfields (now AshantiGold FC) who proved winners.



Dauda is drawing inspiration from the last ten years to back his claim that Legon Cities can genuinely challenge for the ultimate.



‘Some teams have done it before, it was always Hearts and Kotoko who were winning the league until Aduana came to win the league and then Berekum Chelsea also came to win it. And the AshGold, Wa All Stars, so it is possible every team in the league can win it.



The 2020-21 Ghana Premier League season commences on the Weekend of November 13-16.