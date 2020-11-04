Legon Cities good place for Asamoah Gyan to launch Black Stars return - Kojo Addae Mensah

Gyan with the head coach of Legon Cities

Kojo Addae Mensah, the Chief Executive Officer of Data Bank believes that Legon Cities is an ideal club for Asamoah Gyan to work on his fitness, enjoy a consistent run of games and fight his way back into the Black Stars.

Gyan has not had a Black Stars call-up since the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.



After losing his captaincy role, Gyan was compensated with a ‘General Captain’ position which was scrapped by new coach Charles Akonnor which to some people is an indication of his end in the team.



Heightening that belief is Akonnor’s exclusion of Gyan from his opening three call-ups as head coach of the Black Stars.



But the respected football analyst believes Gyan’s stint with the Black Stars is not over yet.



He told www.ghanaweb.com in an interview that Gyan can work his way back into the team if he rediscovers his form at Legon Cities.

“Gyan is a proven goal-scorer and there is no doubt in my mind. When he is in the box, he is a different human being. It depends on how the coach is going to deploy him. If I were the coach, I would deploy him as arrowhead and make sure he gets quality supply and I believe that if he gets quality supply he will score a lot of goals”.



“Anywhere he can still redeem his fitness and prove that he still has what it takes to deliver is a good platform for him. We’ve seen it happen to a lot of players all over the place. Ibrahimovic is still striking, we know what the likes of Roger Mila and Eto’o have done. Many examples abound so I don’t see why it can’t be same for Asamoah Gyan.



Kojo Addae Mensah also cautioned football fans against retiring players prematurely.



“Ghanaians love to retire players before their time and we have to stop it. And he is grown and its football age, these things must stop. They are very heart-breaking. I still think that anywhere he (Asamoah Gyan) is able to play and regain his sharpness is good for him and I think Legon Cities is a good team to go to because the expectations and pressure are not that high compared to Hearts and Kotoko”.