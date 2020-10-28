Legon Cities in talks to sign ex-Schalke midfielder Anthony Annan

Ghanaian international, Anthony Annan

Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities are in talks to sign former Schalke midfielder Anthony Annan, GHANAsoccernet.com has gathered.

The Royals are in talks with the former Hearts of Oak and Schalke midfielder over a possible move to the club before the Ghanaian transfer window shuts on October 31, 2020.



The 34-year-old currently plays in Finland for Inter Tuku and his contract with the club is nearing its expiration.



The Ghana Premier League side is hoping to strengthen its squad ahead of the start of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League with some experienced players.



Anthony Annan has made 15 appearances for Inter Tuku in the Veikkausliiga in the ongoing campaign and has scored one goal.



Legon Cities is reported to have signed Ghana's all-time leading scorer Asamoah Gyan to beef up its squad ahead of the new season.

Gyan, who has been without a club since January, has agreed to a deal with the Legon-based club after Asante Kotoko failed to meet his demands.



Asamoah Gyan has agreed to a four-year deal which will see him earn $1 million - a record in the local transfer.



The 34-year-old is returning to the local league, 17 years after leaving Liberty Professionals.



He has gone on to play in Premier League with Sunderland and dominated United Arab Emirates league. The Al Ain striker won the league's golden boot three times.



Legon Cities already have experienced goalkeeper Fatau Dauda in their squad and are also targeting some players on the domestic front.