Legon Cities issues statement on ailing goalkeeper

Legon Cities' ailing goalkeeper, William Essu.

Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities have cautioned the media to be circumspect in discussions about the issues relative to their ailing goalkeeper, William Essu.

In a statement released on September 13, 2023, the club noted that they have put measures in place to ensure that their player's health situation is addressed.



"Our attention has been drawn to pictures of our goalkeeper William Essu circulating on various social media platforms with discussions on traditional media platforms."



"We plead with the media and the general public to be circumspect in their reportage of Essu's health as all efforts are being made to address the player's current situation."



Heartbreaking pictures of William Essu's current situation emerged online which has generated concerns on the welfare of players playing in the local league.



Essu, who was part of the team that secured Ghana's U-23 AFCON qualification, has called on the Ghana Football Association to release bonuses due him to be used to fund his health care.

According to reports, Essu has been battling with illness for months now and was said to have been neglected by his club and the FA.



In the letter cited by GhanaWeb, the 21-year-old goalkeeper called on Coach Ibrahim Tanko, the entire Management of the Black Meteors, and the Ghana Football Association to come to his aid.



He stated that he needs to go for another health check-up but unfortunately, he can’t raise the funds since he has used all his savings to seek treatment but to no avail.



In a related development, On Tuesday, September 12, another Legon Cities goalie by the name of Sylvester Sackey was confirmed dead by the club after a short illness.



Checkout the club's statement below

EE/KPE













