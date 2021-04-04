Legon Cities lose by 2-1 to Berekum Chelsea

Berekum Chelsea players in jubilant mood

Berekum Chelsea began the second round of the Ghana Premier League with a hard-fought win against Legon Cities at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

Bright Amponsah and Stephen Amankona scored at either side of halftime to ensure Hans Kwoffie's second-half strike remains just a consolation for Legon Cities.



Legon Cities should have taken the lead early through defender Joseph Adjei after his head went narrowly wide before Elvis Opoku's long-range strike went inches off.



The game switched with the home side gradually gaining momentum and controlling affairs. The Blues came close with two great chances, first falling to Stephen Sarfo who failed to connect a Bright Amponsah cross before the latter pulled up a good save from Fatau Dauda from a free-kick.



Following incessant pressure by the hosts, Bright Amponsah took advantage of Fatau Dauda's indecision to lob home for the opener at the stroke of half-time.



Chelsea returned from the break more confident, dominating possession but could not create any real opportunity.

Legon Cities were handed a chance to level after the referee whistled for an indirect free kick following Edward Kpodo's mistaken back pass to goalkeeper Obeng Sekyere, but Justice Anane's fired wide.



Moments later, the Royals leveled after striker Hans Kwoffie rose high to head in a Justice Anane corner.



The lead lasted just three minutes after Bright Amponsah brilliantly turned a Legon Cities defender before striking with venom which drew a save from Dauda but only to find Stephen Amankona who tapped in for Chelsea's second.



The home side, who had to play at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa, controlled the game and nearly had a third but Emmanuel Essiam's effort was too high.



The 'Biribies' held on to secure all three points in their first game of the second round.