Legon Cities midfielder Baba Mahama on cloud nine after victory over Ashantigold

Legon Cities midfielder Baba Mahama is very excited following his side’s emphatic victory over Ashantigold in matchday 10 of the Ghana Premier League.

The Royals beat the Miners 5-2 on home turf to record their second win of the season and Baba Mahama who was adjudged as the man of the match could not hide his affections.



Speaking after the game he said, “We didn’t see this coming but we were having a winning mentality when we were coming into the game. So I knew we will be winning but it will not be huge margin like this but it has come so we take it like that”



He continued that, “Obviously this results will boost our morale for us to go in for win against Inter Allies. Ashantigold is not a bad side, it’s a good team but we won, what about Inter Allies. They know how to play but we can win them massively”

“It wasn’t easy but Isha Allah, we are very happy and I don’t know how to express the feelings,” he said.



Reacting to his performance, he said, “It’s good, not bad. I started slow but now it’s coming so I hope it continues”