Legon Cities offer apology to Medeama after Justice Blay’s injury

Justice Blay in crutches

Legon Cities have offered an apology to Medeama after Joseph Adjei's vicious challenge left their star midfielder, Justice Blay, in crutches.

The 28-year-old has been ruled out of action between 2-3 months after he fractured a right fibula following a reckless challenge from Legon Cities defender Joseph Adjei.



The Ghana international will now sit out on the sidelines for long period following the savage attack from the centre-back.



But the Royals have offered an apology to the two-time FA Cup winners over the incident which has been roundly condemned.



Blay was forced off just before the break after he suffered the setback in the side’s 2-1 win over Legon Cities in the Ghanaian Match Day-20 top-flight fixture at the Akoon Park.



Scans at the Tarkwa Municipal Hospital have revealed that the midfielder has suffered a fracture of distal 1/3 of right fibula.

Medeama coach Yaw Preko was left fuming after his midfielder received a savage tackle from Legon Cities' defender Joseph Adjei.



And his mood is unlikely to have been improved with the latest news after the absence of his key enforcer.



Blay has been a key cog of the side since returning from a season-long loan spell at giants Asante Kotoko.



The latest news is a massive blow to the club's ambition of winning their first Premier League crown.



