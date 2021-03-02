Legon Cities player Matthew Anim Cudjoe happy to qualify for final

Black Satellites midfielder, Matthew Anim Cudjoe

Black Satellites midfielder Matthew Anim Cudjoe is delighted with Ghana's qualification to the final in the ongoing Africa U-20 Cup of Nations tournament in Mauritania.

Precious Boah's solitary strike ensured the Black Satellites secured a 1-0 win over Gambia in the semifinal game at the Stadium Olympique, Nouakchott.



The Legon Cities youngster was introduced into the game in the 65th minute of the second half to help the Black Satellites protect their lead.

"Glory be to God! We made it to the final, God bless our Homeland Ghana, Thank you Ghana", Matthew Cudjoe said in a post on social media.



