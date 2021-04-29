Legon Cities plot Kotoko downfall, Hearts target Dreams FC scalp

The GPL has reached Match Week 22

The 2020/21 Ghana Premier League (GPL) has produced some capricious results over the past weeks and week 22 also promises to be very intriguing with feisty fixtures.

Week 22 kicks starts with a mid-table clash between Berekum Chelsea and WAFA with the latter two points above Blues.



Berekum Chelsea has not lost at home this season having recorded seven wins and three draws and would fancy their chances against West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) who have only won once away all season out of 11 matches.



Asante Kotoko who recorded their first loss in six games against Medeama SC would be looking to get back to winning ways against Legon Cities who have not lost at home in the past seven matches.



Kotoko’s 2-1 loss against Medeama was the first time the Porcupine Warriors had conceding two goals in the league which demonstrates how strong their defence had been thus far.



Accra Hearts of Oak face a daunting task when they travel to Dawu to face Dreams FC.

The Phobians would be looking to build on the crucial point they gained in Anyinase against Karela and would target a big scalp against the “Believers” which could propel them to top spot for the first time this season.



Alhaji Grusah’s King Faisal after their crucial win against Inter Allies last week would look to get out of the relegation zone when they host Karela United.



Karela United despite their bright start in the first round is yet to win a game in the second round and “Insha Allah” Boys would be favourite to amass all three points in Techiman.



There is a matter of a mini regional derby on Sunday when Great Olympics host Liberty Professionals at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



Great Olympics who are considered strong contenders for the league title have slipped into fourth position on the league table following their three-match winless run.

They would be looking to bounce back from their devastating 4-1 loss against Ebusua Dwarfs last week.



Below is the fixture list for Week 22:



Sunyani: Berekum Chelsea vs WAFA (Friday)



Obuasi: Eleven Wonders vs Aduana Stars (Saturday)



Accra: Legon Cities vs Asante Kotoko (Saturday)

Dawu: Dreams vs Accra Hearts of Oak (Sunday)



Accra: Great Olympics vs Liberty (Sunday)



Techiman: King Faisal vs Karela (Sunday)



Tarkwa: Medeama vs Ebusua Dwarfs (Sunday)



Elmina: Sharks vs AshantiGold (Sunday)

Bechem: Bechem United vs Inter Allies (Sunday)