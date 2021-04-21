Legon Cities prepare ahead of Dreams FC clash

Legon City will on Sunday 25th April,2021 take on Dreams FC at the Accra Sports Stadium

Legon Cities are making frantic preparations as they stepped up efforts at their training grounds ahead of their Ghana Premier League match day 21 fixture against Dreams FC at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The royals despite their massive investment are yet to reap the full rewards as they still languish in the bottom half of the table.



Over the weekend they lost 2-1 to Medeama SC and would want to make amends by beating Dreams FC and staying clear of the drop zone.



The royals are not sitting pretty on the Ghana Premier League table despite the impressive results recently as they sit 14th on 22 points and just a point above the drop zone.



PHOTOS BELOW:

