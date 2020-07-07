Sports News

Legon Cities ready to represent Ghana in Africa if Kotoko and AshantiGold decline

Ghana Premier League moneybags Legon Cities have expressed their willingness to lift the flag of Ghana in the CAF Champions League or CAF Confederations Cup should the two candidates decline according to reports.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), selected Asante Kotoko as representatives for the CAF Champions League and AshantiGold for the CAF Confederation Cup after truncating the 2019/20 league season.



Legon Cities have communicated their intentions to GFA according to reports.

Reports have also revealed that the Royals are prepared to splash the cash for the best talents in Africa to compete and hopefully make an impact if they are given the opportunity.



The club is set to launch a television channel soon.

