Legon Cities return to winning was as they tame King Faisal

Legon Cities Faisal 610x400 A shot from the ecounter

Mon, 6 Feb 2023 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Legon Cities returned to winning ways after their recent slump in form as they defeated King Faisal 3-1 at the El Wak Stadium in their match-day 16 clash.

The royals had gone six matches without a win but King Faisal was put to the sword on Sunday afternoon.

Jonah Attuquaye back from a disappointing CHAN tournament was handed a start and he gave his side the lead in just the 5th minute of the game.

The home side was in control of the game for much of the first half as King Faisal intermittently took over but they were unable to equalize.

Legon Cities added the second goal with eight minutes to end proceedings as Felix Hammond hammered home but the visitors pulled one back to make it 2-1 for a nervy finish.

Moro Nasiru added the clincher for Legon Cities to kill off any faint hopes of getting the leveler by King Faisal to make it 3-1.

Legon Cities are now 10th with 21 points, whereas King Faisal languishes 16th with 17 points after 16 games.

