Legon Cities serious 2020/21 Ghana Premier League title contenders after Gyan move

Legon Cities

Legon Cities have emerged as genuine title contenders after completing a sensational move for iconic former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan.

The nouveau riche Ghanaian side can now be considered serious 2020-21 Premier League title contenders after signing the international superstar.



Gyan, 34, brings a wealth of experience to the club and will be relied on as the source of goals having struggled last season.



The Royals were the least scoring team during the truncated 2019-2020 season and Gyan's arrival signal's the club's intent domestically.



This is massive for the Ghanaian top-flight which has been craving for international recognition and the arrival of the iconic former Black Stars captain may have just added spice.



Gyan's return is expected to boost the local league with the global media lenses expected to be firmly gazed on the superstar and by extension the Ghanaian top-flight.

The forward's sole previous club in Ghana was Liberty Professionals, who he left in 2003 to embark on a career that incorporated spells in Italy, France, England, Turkey, China and the United Arab Emirates.



During an illustrious international career, Gyan not only scored at several Africa Cup of Nations but also became the highest-scoring African in World Cup history - with six goals.



In 2008, he transferred to French outfit Stade Rennais, from where he joined Sunderland in the Premier League after impressing for Ghana at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.



Gyan left The Black Cats for Al Ain in the UAE after just one season, initially on loan, before the switch was made permanent.



He has since gone on to play for Shanghai SIPG in China, Al Ahli Dubai in the UAE, Turkish side Kayserispor and NorthEast United.

At the international level, Gyan, who scored his nation’s first-ever World Cup goal in 2006, is Ghana’s most-capped player and all-time top scorer, having made 106 appearances and racked up 51 strikes.



With six goals, he also stands as Africa’s all-time top scorer at the World Cup after shattering Roger Milla of Cameroon‘s record at the 2014 global showpiece in Brazil.



At the Africa Cup of Nations, the forward is second on the list of Ghana’s all-time top scorers as the tournament, sitting only one strike behind Swansea City attacker Andre Ayew who has nine goals to his name.