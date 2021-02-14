2
Legon Cities sign Shamsu Alhassan

Shamsu Legon Cities Shamsu has signed a two-year deal with Legon Cities

Legon Cities have announced midfielder Shamsu Alhassan as their third-second window signing

The 27-year-old joins on a free-transfer and reported to have penned a two-year contract.

Alhassan last featured in the Ghana Premier League side for Bechem United during the 2015/216 season.

He joins Richmond Antwi and Justice Anane who were unveiled this week.

Legon Cities are on a fine form after winning two and drawing two in their last four matches.

Bashir Hayford's side is 13th on the league table with 14 points.

