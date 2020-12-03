Legon Cities star Asamoah Gyan sure of victory over Dreams FC

Legon Cities attacker Asamoah Gyan

Legon Cities attacker Asamoah Gyan believes his side can pick all points in Dawu when they take on Dreams FC this weekend.

The Royals make a short trip to the Mountains where they will face off with Dreams at the Theater of Dreams.



Gyan could be making his first start for his side having made his debut against Medeama where he came off the bench in the second half.



The Ghana legend remains optimistic about his side’s chances against Dreams FC on Sunday.

“If we go to the game with the same attitude, the same mentality, I think we can be able to do something positive there [in Dawu]. I believe in the boys and I think this is just the beginning. We started slowly in this league.



“Today’s game has given me more energy, more positive thinking to approach the next game. In the next game if we are able to approach the game with this same attitude I think we can win the game,” Asamoah Gyan said in a post-match interview.



Legon Cities are yet to pick a win after three rounds of matches in the Ghana Premier League.