Legon Cities start preseason ahead of 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season

Legon Cities FC players training

Ghana Premier League side, Legon Cities FC has started preseason exercises ahead of the new campaign.

The nouveau-riche premier league side started preparations after undergoing the mandatory Coronavirus test, with none of their players reported to have tested positive.



The team went through some drills, jogging and short paced exercises.



The Accra based club had a tough campaign last season before the campaign was truncated following the outbreak of Coronavirus.



But after six months without football, government lifted restrictions allowing clubs to begin group training.

The Royals are hoping to have a better campaign in the 2020/21 season, having signed some good players including former Asante Kotoko star, Baba Mahama.



The Ghana Premier League returns next month.





First day of pre-season...The lads can't wait for the start of the season.#TheRoyals #WeDeliver pic.twitter.com/bPZNcmPiXW — Legon Cities FC (@LegonCitiesFC) September 30, 2020