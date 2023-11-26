Legon Cities tactician Fabin reveals his players’ failure to follow instructions led to Kotoko defeat

Paa Kwesi Fabin

Legon Cities coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin has disclosed that their 3-1 loss to Kotoko on Saturday was because his players did not adhere to instructions he gave them at recess.

Cities took the lead in the 26th minute through Nasiru Moro’s beautifully floated free-kick but Kotoko got the equalizer through Suleman Mohammed’s own goal in the 66th minute.



Lamptey set up Mukwala to put Kotoko in front in the 74th minute and the come-back was completed in stoppage time by Isaac Oppong who scored Kotoko’s third on 92 minutes.

Fabin says his team didn’t stick to the instructions he gave them at halftime which resulted in the defeat. He told StarTimes at full time: "I think we did well in the first half. I give them specific instructions in the second half, they came and they were doing different things. And then when you are playing against a team like Kotoko who have more experience, you get punished and we get punished."



The Royals are now in the relegation zone after failing to win in their last 5 matches. Their next game is with Great Olympics.