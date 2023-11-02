Legon Cities team bus attacked by armed robbers on Bibiani-Kumasi highway

File photo of the Legon Cities team bus

The team bus of Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities was reportedly attacked by armed robbers on Wednesday night.

The incident is said to have occurred at Kwanfifi, located along the Bibiani-Kumasi highway.



According to a report by Kickgh.com, the attack happened during the team’s return from Samraboi in the Western Region having played against FC Samartex in a midweek fixture.



In an X post, the website quoted a player with the club, Nicholas Mensah who confirmed the attack noting that the robbers had made away with valuables belonging to the players.



“There are no casualties but they took everything from us,” the player is quoted to have said.



Legon Cities who are currently 7th on the league table lost three goals to nil to FC Samartex at the Samartex Football Stadium on Wednesday, November 1, 2o23.

Emmanuel, Mamah, Emmanuel Kyekyeh and Michael Ephson scored to win the game for the home team.



