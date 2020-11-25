Legon Cities to announce Bashiru Hayford as head coach

Bashir Hayford has been linked with the Legon Cities job

Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities are set to announce experienced Ghanaian coach Bashiru Hayford as the head coach of the side, footballmadeinghana.com can exclusively reveal.

The former AshGold and Black Queens gaffer has reached an agreement with the Accra-based club over a three year period.



The gaffer will be announced as the head coach of the club in the coming days as the mega-rich club looks to stabilize their technical department.



Following the dismissal of their Serbian coach, several names popped up as a possible replacement for The Royals who have signed several top players this season.



Ghana Black Stars B trainer Ibrahim Tanko was the favourite to land the job but the club is believed to have settled on Bashiru Hayford.

FootballMadeInGhana.com understands that several names including Yaw Preko, Malam Yahaya and Godwin Attram also popped up but the experience of Bashiru Hayford on the local front gave him an advantage.



Hayford’s experience spans from his days as head coach of Medeama SC through to Asante Kotoko where he guided them to win the Ghana Premier League in 2008.



He also won the league for AshGold in 2015 before being handed the coaching job of the Black Queen’s for the 2018 AWCON hosted in Ghana.



His most recent job was moving out of the country to handle the national team of Somalia and also serving as the Technical Director of the Somalia Football Association.