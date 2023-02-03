Legon Cities to host King Faisal at Accra Sports Stadium

Legon Cities

Legon Cities will host King Faisal at the El-Wak Stadium in matchday 16 of the Ghanaian top flight.

The Royals will go into the encounter with the mindset set of beating King Faisal to return to winning ways after stalemate against Hearts of Oak in midweek.



Legon Cities are yet to win a game in their last five Ghana Premier League games. They have drawn four and lost one in the process.



The Accra-based club is one place up from the relegation zone and will go into the game with all seriousness as they seek to pick their first win after five games.



Maxwell Konadu’s side currently sit 15th position with 18 points and are just a point ahead of King Faisal.



Meanwhile, the Isha Allah boys will be seeking for a win when they travel face Legon Cities on Sunday.

Jimmy Cobblah and his charges are travelling to the nation’s capital on the back of two straight defeats.



They have managed one win, two draws and two defeats in their last five Ghana Premier League games.



Having suffered defeat on home turf against Medeama, the Kumasi-based club will approach the game with all seriousness, knowing that a win against Legon Cities could move them from the relegation drop.



King Faisal are 16th on the league log with 17 points after 15 matches into the campaign.