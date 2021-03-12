Legon Cities unveils Victorien Adebayor

Ghana Premier league side Legon cities have officially unveiled Nigerien forward Victorien Adebayor.
Adebayor, a former Inter Allies player completed a loan move to the Royals months after moving to Danish club HB Koge after failing to settle at the club.
He is expected to help the club in their fight against relegation.
The 24-year-old was a huge figure in the domestic top flight after netting 23 goals in 27 games for Inter Allies during his two-year stint with the Club.
He was the top scorer in the truncated League last season scoring 12 goals in 13 appearances.
Legon Cities have struggled all season, ending the first round 15th on the table having won only 4 matches, with 7 draws.
- Hearts, Dreams FC only clubs to have contacted King Faisal for Kwame Peprah – Alhaji Grunsah
- Alex Asamoah joins Techiman Eleven Wonders
- Hearts set to join Kotoko to fight Ghana FA over StarTimes money
- King Faisal negotiating with Hearts of Oak for Kwame Peprah's transfer - Alhaji Grusah confirms
- Our striker not for sale - Bofoakwa Board chairman
- Read all related articles