Legon Cities will avoid relegation if we win matches consecutively - Asamoah Gyan

Legon Cities FC striker, Asamoah Gyan

Legon Cities FC striker, Asamoah Gyan, has opened up on how the team can avoid relegation at the end of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

Nicknamed the Royals, the team has endured a difficult campaign since the league started and currently sit 15th on the standings of the division.



While the team risks suffering relegation at the end of the season, Asamoah Gyan says he is optimistic Legon Cities FC will stay in the Premier League at the end of the season.



He believes that the team needs to continue improving and will be fine if they are able to win consecutive matches.

“What I will say is we need to week consecutive matches. In life, you need to be consistent and that is the problem we have faced. Sometimes we play some good football but in the end, we lose. Although we didn’t start well in the season but so far we have lifted our performance when compared to the first round," Gyan told Metro TV in an interview.



Asamoah Gyan added, “We need consistency and I’m sure we will talk to ourselves and make sure we win matches continuously so that we stay in the Ghana Premier League."



Up next for Asamoah Gyan and his team, they will be up against Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League this weekend.