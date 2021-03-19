Legon Cities will be ready for the second round - Coach Bashiru Hayford

Legon Cities head coach, Bashiru Hayford

Legon Cities head coach Bashiru Hayford is expecting his side to come good in the second round of the Ghana Premier League.

The Royals were involved in a friendly game against the Black Stars on Wednesday at the Accra Sports Stadium which they lost 3-1.



Kwame Opoku, Mubarak Wakaso and Salifu Moro scored the goals for the Black Stars in that friendly encounter.



Asamoah Gyan reduced the deficit for the Ghana Premier League side through the penalty spot.



Bashiru Hayford after the game said it was a good test for the players as they prepare for the second round of the domestic league.



"This was a very good test for us. We have a lot of positives to take from the game. We will continue to work and be ready for the start of the second round. Asamoah Gyan showed his class as usual.", Bashiru Hayford told the club’s website after the game.

The former Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold coach was drafted in to help Legon Cities who were struggling at the bottom of the table in the opening games of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



The Royals managed to finish 15th on the league table with 19 points after the first round of the league.



Legon Cities have made some quality signings to beef up their squad for the second round of the Ghana Premier League.



Asamoah Gyan has returned from injury after his lengthy spell and is expected to team up with new signing Victorien Adebayor and the experience Hans Kwoffie to help the side escape relegation in the second round.



The second round of the Ghana Premier League is scheduled to commence on Friday, April 2, 2021.