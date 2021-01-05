Legon Cities will bounce back - Owner

Legon Cities are yet to win a game this season

Owner and bankroller of Legon Cities FC, Richard Atikpo, says the club will resurrect from its present slump and make a booming impact in the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

“Admittedly, we are not faring pretty well – but it’s just a fleeting aberration.



“Legon Cities will bounce back and make a huge impression in the league all things being equal,” he told the Times at the weekend.



Known as the Royals, the club perilously lies at the root of the table after seven games – having drawn three and tumbled in the rest – as search for the season’s first win continues.



On November 21, last year, the Cities terminated the contract of their Bosnian-German coach Goran Barjaktarevic in the wake of the club’s 0-3 thumping defeat to Great Olympics.



Experienced local coach Bashiru Hayford was hauled into the ‘fray’ to halt the disturbing rot but after four games, the Royals are still winless.

Playing with 10 men for 65 minutes after a red-card incident, the club demonstrated some huge performance on Sunday in Dansoman against Liberty Professionals only to crumble to an 81st-minute spot-kick on an afternoon that could have gone their way.



It is not too clear what could be attributed to the saturnine output – a performance the club bankroller had promised to turn around for good.



“We’ve had a couple of meetings on the difficult situation our dear club is going through at the moment and I can assure you that all shall be fine.



“Of course, I can’t tell you everything about what we intend to do to stem the storm, but it would be fine.”



Though he was short on revealing the “big plans,” Mr Atikpo was confident that the players and technical team were going to work their tail off to ensure that the Cities carve out a decent finish in the challenging campaign.